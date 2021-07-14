Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,667 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of McGrath RentCorp worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

