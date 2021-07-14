Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,489 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of First American Financial worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,709,000 after buying an additional 571,575 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $24,616,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

