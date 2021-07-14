Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $642.40 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.63 and a 12 month high of $647.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

