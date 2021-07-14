Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of JELD-WEN worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217,466 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.