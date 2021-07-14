Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

