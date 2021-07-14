Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,672 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Huntsman worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HUN stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

In related news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

