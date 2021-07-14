Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,701 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

