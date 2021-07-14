Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 12,463 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.44% of Archrock worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Archrock by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Archrock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

