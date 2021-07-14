Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,714 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Balchem worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

