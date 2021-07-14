Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,927 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

LECO stock opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.