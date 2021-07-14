Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,187 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.53% of Encore Capital Group worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

ECPG opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

