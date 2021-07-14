Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,790 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Autohome worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,659,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATHM opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

