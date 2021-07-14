Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,709 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Silgan worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.09. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

