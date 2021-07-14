Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 9,289 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $44,322,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $28,531,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

