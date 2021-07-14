Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $6.67 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

