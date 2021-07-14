Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Woodward worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.