Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

