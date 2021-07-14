Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.41.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $173.39 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

