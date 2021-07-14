Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of OneSpan worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in OneSpan by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OSPN opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

