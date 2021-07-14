Northern Trust Corp Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

