Northern Trust Corp Has $10.49 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Varex Imaging worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

