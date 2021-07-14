Northern Trust Corp Has $10.53 Million Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Atrion worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Atrion by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI stock opened at $608.96 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $567.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $610.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.