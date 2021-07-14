Northern Trust Corp Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Alector worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alector by 114.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.04. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.