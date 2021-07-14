Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,465 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Bausch Health Companies worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.