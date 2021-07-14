Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,074 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of CryoLife worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CRY opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

