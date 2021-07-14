Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,758 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Construction Partners worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after purchasing an additional 232,504 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

