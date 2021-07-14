Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,233 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Alphatec worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $869,232. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

ATEC stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

