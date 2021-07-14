Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Radius Health worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDUS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

