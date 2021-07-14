Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.06. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.85, with a volume of 386,406 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.93. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

