nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% This Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

