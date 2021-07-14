Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.00. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 444,686 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 50.51% and a negative net margin of 204.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

