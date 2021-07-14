Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino Sells 3,212 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $594,027.28.

Shares of NVAX opened at $184.18 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

