Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.