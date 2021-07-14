Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.