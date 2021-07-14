NuCypher (NU) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $146.28 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00862106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005449 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,225,519,912 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.