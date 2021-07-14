NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $388.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.27 million and the highest is $397.37 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $339.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE NS opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 280.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

