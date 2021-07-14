Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,734 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,020 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Splunk worth $99,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,532. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of SPLK opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

