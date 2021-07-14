Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,418 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of American Water Works worth $87,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $15,194,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 14,415.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.