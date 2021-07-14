Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737,985 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.48% of HUYA worth $107,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

