Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Fair Isaac worth $93,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $516.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.58. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

