Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 111,613 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.48% of Terreno Realty worth $99,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,557 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 104,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 442,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.