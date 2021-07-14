Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 139,074 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $107,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.82. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.