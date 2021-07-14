Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,552,347 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 368.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Nutrien worth $106,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

