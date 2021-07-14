Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,582,280 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 237.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Brookfield Renewable worth $105,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of BEPC opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.