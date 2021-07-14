Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 449,145 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Darling Ingredients worth $107,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,094.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

