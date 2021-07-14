Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,858 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Novavax worth $89,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $184.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.