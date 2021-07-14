Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,673,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Berry Global Group worth $90,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

