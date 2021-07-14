Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 764,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Quest Diagnostics worth $98,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.81. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

