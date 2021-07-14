Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456,640 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of PulteGroup worth $109,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.