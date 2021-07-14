Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NIO worth $94,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

